Nordsjaelland-Steaua (Conference League, 17-08-2023 ore 19:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) Lo 0-0 del match di andata tra Nordsjaelland e Steaua (o FCSB) ha rispecchiato l’andamento di una partita non bella ma combattuta, senza grandi occasioni, con i danesi in grado di tenere lo 0-0 anche dopo l’espulsione di Nagalo per doppio giallo al 60?, creando anzi qualche pericolo in contropiede e anzi colpendo un traversa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Skader og udvisning skabte hektisk halvleg for FCNTo skader og et rødt kort til FC Nordsjælland i det første kvarter af anden halvleg fik Farum-mandskabet på overarbejde både inde på banen og ude på bænken. Det forklarer FCN-træner Johannes Hoff ...
FCN får uafgjort med fra Bukarest trods udvisningPå udebane i Rumænien hentede holdet fra Farum 0-0 mod FCSB trods en udvisning til Adama Nagalo efter en lille times spil. Dermed står nordsjællænderne med det bedste udgangspunkt, når holdene mødes ...
