Midtjylland-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League, 17-08-2023 ore 19:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) La vittoria cipriota per 1-0 nel match di andata tra Midtjylland e Omonia Nicosia per noi non è stata una sorpresa ma, per onestà e dovere di cronaca, va detto che fino al gol di Roman Bezu, regalato dalla difesa danese, erano stati gli ospiti a mostrare le cose migliori e anche dopo. E’ stato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Midtjylland-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League - 17-08-2023 ore 19 : 45 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Midtjylland-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League - 17-08-2023 ore 19 : 45 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Omonia Nicosia-Midtjylland (Conference League - 10-08-2023 ore 19 : 00 ) : formazioni ufficiali - quote - pronostici
Omonia Nicosia-Midtjylland (Conference League - 10-08-2023 ore 19 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Omonia Nicosia-Midtjylland (Conference League - 10-08-2023 ore 19 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Risultati calcio live, giovedì 17 agosto 2023 - CalciomagazineTel Aviv (Isr) - AEK Larnaca (Cyp) 19:00 Nordsjaelland (Den) - FCSB (Rou) 19:00 Riga FC (Lat) - Twente (Ned) 19:00 PAOK (Gre) - Hajduk Split (Cro) 19:30 Midtjylland (Den) - Omonia (Cyp) 19:45 ...
Conference League: i pronostici sulle partite di giovedì 17 agosto... ore 18:00 Pyunik - Bodo/Glimt , ore 18:00 Besiktas - Neftçi Baku , ore 19:00 Ferencvaros - Hamrun Spartans , ore 19:30 Midtjylland - Omonia Nicosia , ore 19:45 Maribor - Fenerbahçe , ore 20:15
Le partite di oggi, giovedì 17 agosto 2023 - CalciomagazineTel Aviv (Isr) - AEK Larnaca (Cyp) 19:00 Nordsjaelland (Den) - FCSB (Rou) 19:00 Riga FC (Lat) - Twente (Ned) 19:00 PAOK (Gre) - Hajduk Split (Cro) 19:30 Midtjylland (Den) - Omonia (Cyp) 19:45 ...
Midtjylland-Omonia Nicosia (Conference League, 17-08-2023 ore 19:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting
FCM har flere spillere tilbage fra skader - Marrony udeladtFC Midtjylland har Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Stefan Gartenmann og Junior Brumado tilbage i truppen til torsdagens vigtige kamp mod Omonia.
FCM-spillere har god mavefornemmelseDet endte godt nok med et nederlag på 0-1, da FC Midtjylland i sidste uge var på besøg hos cypriotiske Omonia i kvalifikationen til Conference League. Men indsatsen giver alligevel midtjyderne tro på, ...
Midtjylland OmoniaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Midtjylland Omonia