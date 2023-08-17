Midtjylland-Omonia Nicosia Conference League | 17-08-2023 ore 19 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) La vittoria cipriota per 1-0 nel match di andata traper noi non è stata una sorpresa ma, per onestà e dovere di cronaca, va detto che fino al gol di Roman Bezu, regalato dalla difesa danese, erano stati gli ospiti a mostrare le cose migliori e anche dopo. E’ stato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e