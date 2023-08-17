#I Nothing But Thieves raddoppiano la data di Milano (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) Sull’onda del grande successo all’I-Days Milano Coca Cola 2023 i Nothing But Thieves raddoppiano la data di Milano con un nuovo concerto il 27 Febbraio 2024 al Fabrique che si aggiunge a quello già annunciato del 26 Febbraio sempre al Fabrique. I Nothing But Thieves porteranno in tour il quarto album “Dead Club City“, uscito il 30 giugno via RCA/Sony Music ed entrato al #1 della classifica album UK. Al suo interno anche i due singoli “Welcome to the DCC” e “Overcome” che hanno raggiunto la Top 50 e la Top 70 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano. Con testi di grande impatto sociale e un’abile capacità di progredire nel proprio sound e di sperimentare tra i diversi generi che li caratterizzano come band, i Nothing But ...Leggi su nonewsmagazine
Sziget, Mezzosangue travolge il pubblico. Esibizione coraggiosa ed esplosivaapprofondimento Sziget Festival, Nothing but Thieves: "Il nostro è come un matrimonio" Dopo quattro anni, nel dicembre del 2022, hai pubblicato l'album Sete , per il prossimo attenderemo lo stesso ...
Sziget Festival, Nothing but Thieves: “Il nostro è come un matrimonio” Sky Tg24
