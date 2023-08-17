CATL Launches Superfast Charging Battery Shenxing | Opens Up Era of EV Superfast Charging

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) - NINGDE, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/On August 16,launched, the world's first 4CLFP, capable of delivering 400 km of driving range with a 10-minute charge as well as a range of over 700 km on a single full charge.is expected to considerably alleviate fastanxiety for EV users, andup an era of EV. With the advancement oftechnology and the significant improvement of overall performance of EV batteries, the industry has achieved long driving range for EVs. Currently fast...