CATL Launches Superfast Charging Battery Shenxing, Opens Up Era of EV Superfast Charging (Di giovedì 17 agosto 2023) - NINGDE, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On August 16, CATL launched Shenxing, the world's first 4C Superfast Charging LFP Battery, capable of delivering 400 km of driving range with a 10-minute charge as well as a range of over 700 km on a single full charge. Shenxing is expected to considerably alleviate fast Charging anxiety for EV users, and Opens up an era of EV Superfast Charging. With the advancement of Battery technology and the significant improvement of overall performance of EV batteries, the industry has achieved long driving range for EVs. Currently fast Charging ...
Chinese EV battery maker CATL launched Shenxing, the world’s first 4C superfast charging LFP battery, capable of delivering 400 km of driving range with a 10-minute charge as well as a range ...

