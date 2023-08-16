Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 è disponibile da oggi Destiny 2 - Presentazione 22 agosto ore 18.00 La Forma Ultima – ...NBA 2K24 - miglioramenti al Gameplay Lo slancio di NVIDIA DLSS continua con The First Descendant e altro ...I VINCITORI DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2023Addio al 24enne Simone Veronese: Tragedia improvvisa sconvolge ...Bambina di 11 anni scomparsa dopo tuffo nel lago di Como: Ricerche in ...Hawaii: Incendio a Maui fa oltre 100 vittime, soccorsi e polemiche si ...Lite per pipì del cagnolino a San Giovanni in Persiceto: Uomo ...Don Alex Crow: Fuga in Italia con una Studentessa 18enne dalla Scuola ...Ultime Blog

World-leading economists convened by COP 28 set out crucial next steps to reform international climate finance

World-leading economists convened by COP 28 set out crucial next steps to reform international climate finance (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A two-day meeting of World leading economists and finance leaders convened by the COP28 Presidency has delivered consensus on the key next steps needed to establish a new framework for international climate finance and to drive progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30. World-leading economists from the Independent High-Level Expert Group (IHLEG) met with figures from leading global institutions including the World Bank, IMF, ECF and IFC, the COP28 and COP27 Presidencies and UN climate Change High-Level Champions for two days of talks in Abu Dhabi from 15-16 ...
