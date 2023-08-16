(Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) Negli ultimi giorni ho visto un post condiviso da svariate pagine che seguo – o che volevo seguire, ma ora mi è passata la voglia. Si tratta di post che riprendono un contenuto Instagram di qualche mese fa; l’originale era in inglese e ve lo riportiamo nella sua interezza, lo trovate qui. In 1981, Ivan Reitman’s ‘Ghostsmashers’ had nearly been completed when John Belushi unfortunately died and production was halted for a few months. When shooting resumed, Eddie Murphy, John Candy and Paul Reubens were unable to reprise their roles due to other contractual obligations (because of Beverly Hills Cop, Splash and Pee-Wee’s Big adventure respectively). Their roles were recast and the movie was finished as ‘#Ghostbusters’. Promotional materials have now surfaced from the vaults of Columbia Pictures. Solo dopo gli hastag possiamo leggere una frase che ci dà una chiave di lettura per capire le ...

... dai Kinks ai Teardrop Explodes, dagliai Madness. Il tentativo di piazzare Andy Partridge ... anche grazie all'appeal di pezzi come Too Young to Die e il singolo d'esordio When YouLearn . ...leggi anche Kylie Minogue sogna un duetto con Madonna Like a Virgingive you all my love, boy. Time goes by so slowly for thosewait. No time to hesitate. Thoserun seem to have all the ......settembre pubblica il singolo 'Stai Bene Su Tutto' che anticipa il disco d'inediti 'Voglio la'... 'Said', 'Inside all the people' e molti altri. 'Any Given Day' è una canzone sulla ricerca di ...

Who ya gonna call Ghostsmashers!!! Butac

The actor-director added, 'He's gonna do a great job. I think the responsibility is more of mine now to make sure that the script of the film works out the way I imagined.' ...