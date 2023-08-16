Need for Speed Unbound Volume 4 è disponibile da oggi Destiny 2 - Presentazione 22 agosto ore 18.00 La Forma Ultima – ...NBA 2K24 - miglioramenti al Gameplay Lo slancio di NVIDIA DLSS continua con The First Descendant e altro ...I VINCITORI DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2023Addio al 24enne Simone Veronese: Tragedia improvvisa sconvolge ...Bambina di 11 anni scomparsa dopo tuffo nel lago di Como: Ricerche in ...Hawaii: Incendio a Maui fa oltre 100 vittime, soccorsi e polemiche si ...Lite per pipì del cagnolino a San Giovanni in Persiceto: Uomo ...Don Alex Crow: Fuga in Italia con una Studentessa 18enne dalla Scuola ...Ultime Blog

Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D, manufacturing and production facility

Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D, manufacturing and production facility (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose-built headquarters facility to support long-term growth plans. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Located approx. 40 kilometers north of Copenhagen firmly within Medicon Valley – the leading international life science cluster spanning the Greater Copenhagen region and southern Sweden – the newly established 4,000 sqm facility represents a significant milestone in Tetra Pharm Technologies' journey of planned growth and expansion. Former manufacturing site of medical solutions company Ambu A/S, the facility has undergone extensive construction and building upgrades to accommodate the specific needs of ...
