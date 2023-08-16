Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D | manufacturing and production facility

(Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) The Danish biotech company,, announces completion of its new purpose-built headquartersto support long-term growth plans. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Located approx. 40 kilometers north of Copenhagen firmly within Medicon Valley – the leading international life science cluster spanning the Greater Copenhagen region and southern Sweden – the newly established 4,000 sqmrepresents a significant milestone in' journey of planned growth and expansion. Formersite of medical solutions company Ambu A/S, thehas undergone extensive construction and building upgrades to accommodate the specific needs of ...

The Danish biotech company,Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose - built headquarters facility to support long - term growth plans. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Located approx. ...The Danish biotech company,Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose - built headquarters facility to support long - term growth plans. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Located approx. ...

Etna in eruzione, allerta sale a 'preallarme' Lifestyleblog

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose-built headquarters facility to support long-term growth ...