Tejas Networks wins Rs 7 | 492 crore approx USD 900 million order for BSNL' s Pan-India 4G 5G network

Tejas networks Limited (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TejasNET) (the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Master Contract for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access network (the "RAN") equipment for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network, with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (the "TCS") (BSE: 532540) (NSE: TCS). As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase order from TCS for Rs 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The company ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
