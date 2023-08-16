Tejas Networks wins Rs 7 | 492 crore approx USD 900 million order for BSNL' s Pan-India 4G 5G network

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - BENGALURU,, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/Limited (BSE: 540595) (NSE:NET) (the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Master Contract for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access(the "RAN") equipment for's Pan-4G/5G, with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (the "TCS") (BSE: 532540) (NSE: TCS). As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchasefrom TCS for Rs 7,492. USD 900) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment forimately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The company ...