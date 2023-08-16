Addio al 24enne Simone Veronese: Tragedia improvvisa sconvolge ...Bambina di 11 anni scomparsa dopo tuffo nel lago di Como: Ricerche in ...Hawaii: Incendio a Maui fa oltre 100 vittime, soccorsi e polemiche si ...Lite per pipì del cagnolino a San Giovanni in Persiceto: Uomo ...Don Alex Crow: Fuga in Italia con una Studentessa 18enne dalla Scuola ...Lancia La demo per l'imminente platform AirheadColata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Ultime Blog

Tejas Networks wins Rs 7 | 492 crore approx USD 900 million order for BSNL' s Pan-India 4G 5G network

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks wins Rs. 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) order for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - BENGALURU, India, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tejas networks Limited (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TejasNET) (the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Master Contract for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access network (the "RAN") equipment for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network, with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (the "TCS") (BSE: 532540) (NSE: TCS). As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase order from TCS for Rs 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The company ...
