Shenzhen MOCAUP to Host Ding Yi | Cross Galaxy

The Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning ("SZ MOCAUP") announces the presentation of an exhibition, titled "Ding Yi: Cross Galaxy", to be held from August 16 to October 15, 2023. The exhibition breaks the linear narrative of time, selecting more than 60 classic works from Ding Yi's "Cross" series since the 1980s, cutting into the artist's creation of more than 30 years from different perspectives. New paintings, installations and digital artworks created by Ding Yi especially for Shenzhen will also be presented. Ding Yi is well known as a geometric abstract artist who uses the character "+" and grids. These symbols, reminiscent of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
