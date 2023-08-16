Rönesans Holding Spearheads Construction of 286km Electric Railway in Southern Turkiye, Boosting UK-Turkiye Export and Sustainable Transportation (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) ISTANBUL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Rönesans Holding announces its commitment to the Construction of a transformative 286km Electric Railway network in Southern Turkiye, connecting major cities through a high-speed, low-carbon route. This landmark project, authorised by the Turkish Ministry of Transport, will not only bolster international relations and the volume of Export between Turkiye and the UK but also contribute significantly to the region's economic growth and environmental sustainability. Operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h, this high-speed rail link will reduce travel time from Gaziantep to Mersin from six hours to two hours – the second largest container port in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SACE rinnova impegno a sostegno imprese italiane attive su AV in Turchia... ha dichiarato Erman Ilicak , Presidente di Ronesans Holding, che aggiunge "siamo entusiasti di lavorare con UKEF, SACE, OeKB, JP Morgan, ING e BNP Paribas e questo consentirà un cambiamento ...
