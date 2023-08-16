Addio al 24enne Simone Veronese: Tragedia improvvisa sconvolge ...Bambina di 11 anni scomparsa dopo tuffo nel lago di Como: Ricerche in ...Hawaii: Incendio a Maui fa oltre 100 vittime, soccorsi e polemiche si ...Lite per pipì del cagnolino a San Giovanni in Persiceto: Uomo ...Don Alex Crow: Fuga in Italia con una Studentessa 18enne dalla Scuola ...Lancia La demo per l'imminente platform AirheadColata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Ultime Blog

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE

REALTY ONE

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

REALTY ONE GROUP, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, to BELIZE. Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the Regional Owner of REALTY ONE GROUP Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor's new partner to rapidly expand into BELIZE, bringing exciting and dynamic COOLTURE (cool + culture)- filled real estate locations to the eastern coast of Central America. "Sergio and his partners are family and they've become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose - driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, ...

The Real Brokerage Elevates Jenna Rozenblat to Chief Operating Officer

Earlier she was Chief Executive Officer of Village Realty, a technology - powered residential real estate brokerage based in Atlanta which, under her leadership, was recognized as one of Inc. ...

France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023 - 2028 " Government - Driven Digitalization Initiatives Fuel Opportunities " ...

...Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec STULZ Vertiv Data Center Investors CyrusOne Data4 Digital Realty ... Pilot® Business Wire Business Wire - 31 Luglio 2023 In One Year AdTech SaaS Company Generated More ...

Cinque serie Tv da non perdere in agosto: Zombiverso batte «One Peace» live action  Il Sole 24 ORE

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the ...

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion For $15 Million

Pop star Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, have sold their waterfront Miami mansion for $15 million, according to a report by Wall Street Journal. The couple bought the house for $11 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : REALTY ONE
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : REALTY ONE REALTY GROUP OPEN BELIZE