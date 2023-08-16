REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
REALTY ONE GROUP, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, to BELIZE. Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the Regional Owner of REALTY ONE GROUP Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor's new partner to rapidly expand into BELIZE, bringing exciting and dynamic COOLTURE (cool + culture)- filled real estate locations to the eastern coast of Central America. "Sergio and his partners are family and they've become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
REALTY ONE GROUP, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, to BELIZE. Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the Regional Owner of REALTY ONE GROUP Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor's new partner to rapidly expand into BELIZE, bringing exciting and dynamic COOLTURE (cool + culture)- filled real estate locations to the eastern coast of Central America. "Sergio and his partners are family and they've become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZELAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose - driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, ...
The Real Brokerage Elevates Jenna Rozenblat to Chief Operating OfficerEarlier she was Chief Executive Officer of Village Realty, a technology - powered residential real estate brokerage based in Atlanta which, under her leadership, was recognized as one of Inc. ...
France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023 - 2028 " Government - Driven Digitalization Initiatives Fuel Opportunities " ......Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec STULZ Vertiv Data Center Investors CyrusOne Data4 Digital Realty ... Pilot® Business Wire Business Wire - 31 Luglio 2023 In One Year AdTech SaaS Company Generated More ...
Cinque serie Tv da non perdere in agosto: Zombiverso batte «One Peace» live action Il Sole 24 ORE
REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZELAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the ...
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion For $15 MillionPop star Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, have sold their waterfront Miami mansion for $15 million, according to a report by Wall Street Journal. The couple bought the house for $11 ...
REALTY ONESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : REALTY ONE