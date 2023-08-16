MJF a Logan Paul: “Voglio parlare di All In nel tuo podcast!” (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) MJF è veramente dedito al suo mestiere, e non rompe mai il personaggio, sia dentro che fuori dal ring. È sempre disposto a spingersi oltre i limiti per il bene dell’intrattenimento, e ciò include alcune interazioni piuttosto rare nel business, l’ultima con Logan Paul, talento in forza alla WWE, di cui Friedman è, o almeno così pare, un assiduo spettatore. MJF ha inviato un messaggio su Twitter a Logan Paul, dicendogli che è un suo grande fan e che vuole parlare di All In nel suo podcast: “Yo, Logan Paul! Sono un tuo grande fan e ho sentito che sei molto arrabbiato per la tua posizione nella top 30 under 30 di espn. Non potrei essere più d’accordo con te, la lista era sbagliata. Cosa diavolo è un Vikingo?!? Mi piacerebbe venire su ImPaulsive e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
