MedAlliance announces the completion of enrollment in SAVE Trial with SELUTION SLR for Treatment of AV Fistulas in Renal Dialysis Patients

MedAlliance announces the completion of enrollment in SAVE Trial with SELUTION SLR for Treatment of AV Fistulas in Renal Dialysis Patients (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023)

  MedAlliance has announced completion of patient enrollment in the  SAVE Clinical Trial with the SELUTION SLR™ 018 DEB (drug-eluting balloon) for the Treatment of failed AVF (arteriovenous Fistulas) in Renal Dialysis Patients. SELUTION SLR is a novel sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled sustained release of drug, similar to a drug-eluting stent (DES). SAVE (Use of the SELUTION Sirolimus Eluting Balloon for Dysfunctional AV accEss Treatment Indications) is a prospective multi-center, single-blinded, randomized controlled Trial. 84 ...
GENEVA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  MedAlliance has announced completion of patient enrollment in the  SAVE Clinical Trial with the SELUTION SLR™
