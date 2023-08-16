Addio al 24enne Simone Veronese: Tragedia improvvisa sconvolge ...Bambina di 11 anni scomparsa dopo tuffo nel lago di Como: Ricerche in ...Hawaii: Incendio a Maui fa oltre 100 vittime, soccorsi e polemiche si ...Lite per pipì del cagnolino a San Giovanni in Persiceto: Uomo ...Don Alex Crow: Fuga in Italia con una Studentessa 18enne dalla Scuola ...Lancia La demo per l'imminente platform AirheadColata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Ultime Blog

Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs

Liberty Global

Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - LONDON and DENVER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Liberty Global plc ('Liberty Global') (NASDAQ: LBTYA), (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a Global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced that they have Expanded their Collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global's cutting-edge Digital Entertainment and connectivity platforms. Building on their existing multi-year Collaboration which has successfully supported Liberty Global's ...
About Liberty Global Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next - generation products through ...

Gli EPS di Liberty Global hanno mancato le aspettative per 0,19$, il ...  Investing.com Italia

