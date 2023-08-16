Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI-Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - LONDON and DENVER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Liberty Global plc ('Liberty Global') (NASDAQ: LBTYA), (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a Global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced that they have Expanded their Collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global's cutting-edge Digital Entertainment and connectivity platforms. Building on their existing multi-year Collaboration which has successfully supported Liberty Global's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Liberty Global plc ('Liberty Global') (NASDAQ: LBTYA), (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a Global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced that they have Expanded their Collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global's cutting-edge Digital Entertainment and connectivity platforms. Building on their existing multi-year Collaboration which has successfully supported Liberty Global's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Aqara Debuts its First Smart Lighting Device for Global MarketsContinua a leggere Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI - Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs ...
Summer, Sun, Discounts - Smart Vacuum Cleaner Prices From TinecoContinua a leggere Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI - Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive Significant Efficiencies on Technology Costs ...
Liberty Global and Infosys Expand Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI - Powered Digital Entertainment to Customers Worldwide and Drive ...About Liberty Global Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next - generation products through ...
Gli EPS di Liberty Global hanno mancato le aspettative per 0,19$, il ... Investing.com Italia
Airalo, World's Largest eSIM Marketplace, Raises $60 Million in Series B FinancingLEWES, Del., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airalo, the pioneering eSIM marketplace revolutionizing global connectivity, announced today the successful ...
Liberty GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Liberty Global