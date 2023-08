Golf, ISPS Handa World Invitational 2023: sei azzurri in gara SPORTFACE.IT

ISPS Handa World Invitational, which is set for August 17-19 at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, United Kingdom, is a par-73, 6,231-yard tournament that will feature many ...Leona Maguire is anticipating a tricky challenge over the first two days of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by AVIV Clinics. The ISPS ...