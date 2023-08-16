Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 IN NOW! - September 11-15, 2023 (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) Shanghai, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 will be held from September 11-15, 2023, in Shanghai, China. The event, hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., aims to showcase the creativity of "design + life" and promote a new wave of ideal living in the Chinese Furniture industry. It will attract over 200,000 professional buyers from 160 countries and cover a vast exhibition area of 300,000 square meters. The theme of the event, "IN ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 will be held from September 11-15, 2023, in Shanghai, China. The event, hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., aims to showcase the creativity of "design + life" and promote a new wave of ideal living in the Chinese Furniture industry. It will attract over 200,000 professional buyers from 160 countries and cover a vast exhibition area of 300,000 square meters. The theme of the event, "IN ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CIFF Shanghai 2023 is Set to Welcome Global Attendees Back to the Exhibition This SeptemberSHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The 52nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) ("CIFF Shanghai 2023") is set to take place from 5th to 8th September at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The event, spanning an ...
Mek and his world view between Art, Design, Tradition and ModernityBangkok's China Town teems with life, sounds, and energy. The industriousness of the Chinese who ... this space was formerly a traditional Chinese - style home furniture store. My mother is of Chinese ...
CIFF Shanghai 2023 is Set to Welcome Global Attendees Back to the Exhibition This SeptemberSHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The 52 nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) ("CIFF Shanghai 2023") is set to take place from 5 th to 8 th September at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The event, spanning ...
Un successo l'evento B2B organizzato da ICCF, Intesa Sanpaolo e ICBC TGCOM
Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.: Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 IN NOW! - September 11-15, 2023Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 will be held from September 11-15, 2023, in Shanghai, China. The event, hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa ...
Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 IN NOW! - September 11-15, 2023SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 will be held from September 11-15, 2023, in Shanghai, China.
Furniture ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Furniture China