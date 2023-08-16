Addio al 24enne Simone Veronese: Tragedia improvvisa sconvolge ...Bambina di 11 anni scomparsa dopo tuffo nel lago di Como: Ricerche in ...Hawaii: Incendio a Maui fa oltre 100 vittime, soccorsi e polemiche si ...Lite per pipì del cagnolino a San Giovanni in Persiceto: Uomo ...Don Alex Crow: Fuga in Italia con una Studentessa 18enne dalla Scuola ...Lancia La demo per l'imminente platform AirheadColata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Ultime Blog

4.5 million: Civil 20 India reached out to the highest number of people in C20's history (Di mercoledì 16 agosto 2023) - NEW DELHI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Civil 20, an official Engagement Group of India's G20 Presidency, has submitted its policy recommendations to the G20 Secretariat. The Civil 20 Policy Pack is the result of an unprecedented number of C20 events—over 1,300 meetings, both online and offline, with more than 5,400 Civil society organizations (CSOs) from 154 countries. Through mass outreach campaigns, including in vulnerable communities, C20 also connected to more than 4.5 million people worldwide. India's G20 Secretariat is now reviewing the policies in advance of the G20 Summit where its Heads of State will meet in New Delhi in September. The G20 (Group of Twenty) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members represent around ...
NEW DELHI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civil 20, an official Engagement Group of India's G20 Presidency, has submitted its policy ...
