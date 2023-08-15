“I Feel Good”, l’Orquesta Fuego reinterpreta il celebre brano di James Brown (Di martedì 15 agosto 2023) Dopo l’uscita del loro nuovo singolo “I Feel Good”, l’Orquesta Fuego, diretta dal maestro e produttore Marcus Hernández, ha appena pubblicato il videoclip di questo nuovo singolo sotto la magistrale interpretazione del cantante Edwin Lebron. “I Feel Good” è un numero di successo della leggenda James Brown che divenne popolare negli anni ’60 e ’70 e rimane rilevante fino ad oggi. Questa versione ha un eccellente arrangiamento musicale del maestro Carlos Infante in stile “Boogaloo”. Di conseguenza, è stato registrato presso lo studio Carlos Infante Music Factory sotto la produzione musicale di Marcus Hernández. In questo modo ha gli ingredienti necessari per accendere i piedi del ballerino. Il videoclip è stato diretto da Tony Delavora e coreografato ...Leggi su lopinionista
