Lancia La demo per l'imminente platform AirheadColata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Falso Allarme a Roma: Il Truffatore dei Volantini 'Ministero ...Michela Murgia e Lorenzo Terenzi : Sei Anni Fa Nasceva un'Amicizia ...Concerto dei Negramaro a Galatina: Celebrazione con Ombre di DelusioneBarriera Galleggiante nel Texas: Misura Anti-Immigrazione o Pericolo ...Raccolta Firme Online per il Salario Minimo: Opposizioni Unite per un ...Ultime Blog

“I Feel Good” | l’Orquesta Fuego reinterpreta il celebre brano di James Brown

Feel Good

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

zazoom
Autore : lopinionista Commenta
“I Feel Good”, l’Orquesta Fuego reinterpreta il celebre brano di James Brown (Di martedì 15 agosto 2023) Dopo l’uscita del loro nuovo singolo “I Feel Good”, l’Orquesta Fuego, diretta dal maestro e produttore Marcus Hernández, ha appena pubblicato il videoclip di questo nuovo singolo sotto la magistrale interpretazione del cantante Edwin Lebron. “I Feel Good” è un numero di successo della leggenda James Brown che divenne popolare negli anni ’60 e ’70 e rimane rilevante fino ad oggi. Questa versione ha un eccellente arrangiamento musicale del maestro Carlos Infante in stile “Boogaloo”. Di conseguenza, è stato registrato presso lo studio Carlos Infante Music Factory sotto la produzione musicale di Marcus Hernández. In questo modo ha gli ingredienti necessari per accendere i piedi del ballerino. Il videoclip è stato diretto da Tony Delavora e coreografato ...
Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising

Revere Payments Is Relocating to Palm Beach Gardens, FL

'We feel so blessed by the warm welcome we have received so far and look forward to growing Revere ... Carrier, Florida Power & Light, Good Greek Relocation Services, LRP Media Group, HSS, Moss ...

MTV: i Maneskin in lizza nella categoria Best Rock, ecco la lista dei candidati ai Video Music Awards 2023

...- Arista Records Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's ...Music / Interscope Records Wizkid ft Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records VIDEO FOR GOOD ...

√ Anche quest'anno i Maneskin sono in nomination agli MTV VMA

..." Arista Records Metallica " "Lux Æterna" " Blackened Recordings Muse " "You Make Me Feel Like It's ...Music / Interscope Records Wizkid ft Ayra Starr" "2 Sugar" " Starboy / RCA Records Video for good ...

“I Feel Good”, l’Orquesta Fuego reinterpreta il celebre brano di James Brown  L'Opinionista

Stacey Solomon says she's only been on 'two holidays abroad in the last three years' as she continues to hit back at criticism over £3k-a-week family trip

Stacey Solomon is continuing to hit back over criticism of her £3,000-a-week family trip to Turkey which sparked backlash.

Reality Check: The truth hurts and truth is a bunch of ranked teams will break hearts in 2023

The first Reality Check of the college football season, following the release of the preseason AP Top 25, can be a real bummer. The truth hurts and the truth is a bunch of ranked teams won’t be as ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Feel Good
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Feel Good Feel Good l’Orquesta Fuego reinterpreta