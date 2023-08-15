Lancia La demo per l'imminente platform AirheadColata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Falso Allarme a Roma: Il Truffatore dei Volantini 'Ministero ...Michela Murgia e Lorenzo Terenzi : Sei Anni Fa Nasceva un'Amicizia ...Concerto dei Negramaro a Galatina: Celebrazione con Ombre di DelusioneBarriera Galleggiante nel Texas: Misura Anti-Immigrazione o Pericolo ...Raccolta Firme Online per il Salario Minimo: Opposizioni Unite per un ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Goldberg ad All In? Meltzer accende le speranze “Non è impossibile”

AEW Goldberg

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Goldberg ad All In? Meltzer accende le speranze “Non è impossibile” (Di martedì 15 agosto 2023) Durante una recente intervista con “McGuire on Wrestling”, Dave Meltzer del Wrestling Observer ha parlato dell’idea che il WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg si presenti all’AEW All In, il 27 agosto allo stadio di Wembley a Londra. All’esperto autore del Wrestling Observer è stato chiesto cosa ne pensasse di un match Wardlow contro Goldberg ad All In. Meltzer non ha escluso uno scenario in cui Goldberg appare a sorpresa nello show londinese, ma ha detto di vedere meglio un avversario diverso:“Penso che la presenza di Goldberg sarebbe fantastica – ha spiegato MeltzerGoldberg contro Wardlow sarebbe una scelta particolare perché se avessi Goldberg vorrei valorizzarlo. Wardlow che lo batte può sembrare bello, ma non so se è quello ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

AEW: Goldberg ad All In Meltzer accende le speranze “Non è impossibile”  Zona Wrestling

Dave Meltzer Says WWE Hall Of Famer Could Appear At AEW All In

Dave Meltzer discusses the likelihood of one WWE Hall of Famer making their way to AEW to debut at All In London at Wembley Stadium.

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Signed With The Company Too Late (& 5 Who Signed Too Soon)

Timing is crucial in wrestling, as WWE careers are often determined by a few individuals at the top of the company. Superstars' success or lack thereof in WWE can be greatly influenced by when they ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Goldberg
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Goldberg Goldberg Meltzer accende speranze impossibile