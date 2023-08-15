AEW: Goldberg ad All In? Meltzer accende le speranze “Non è impossibile” (Di martedì 15 agosto 2023) Durante una recente intervista con “McGuire on Wrestling”, Dave Meltzer del Wrestling Observer ha parlato dell’idea che il WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg si presenti all’AEW All In, il 27 agosto allo stadio di Wembley a Londra. All’esperto autore del Wrestling Observer è stato chiesto cosa ne pensasse di un match Wardlow contro Goldberg ad All In. Meltzer non ha escluso uno scenario in cui Goldberg appare a sorpresa nello show londinese, ma ha detto di vedere meglio un avversario diverso:“Penso che la presenza di Goldberg sarebbe fantastica – ha spiegato Meltzer – Goldberg contro Wardlow sarebbe una scelta particolare perché se avessi Goldberg vorrei valorizzarlo. Wardlow che lo batte può sembrare bello, ma non so se è quello ...Leggi su zonawrestling
