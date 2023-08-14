Screen sharing, WhatsApp aggiunge una novità alle videochiamate (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) Che sia una presentazione di lavoro o una raccolta di fotografie scattate durante l'ultima vacanza, ora si può condividere lo schermo in una videochiamata WhatsApp (anche in modalità orizzontale)Leggi su vanityfair
Advertising
WhatsApp: screen - sharing durante le videochiamate- - > Screen - sharing durante le videochiamate La condivisione dello schermo è una delle funzionalità più utilizzate in ambito lavorativo. Infatti è disponibile nei principali software per ...
Apple iPhone: Screen Time non funziona- - > Screen Time non blocca l'uso dell'iPhone Apple ha sviluppato un sistema denominato Family Sharing (In famiglia) che consente di condividere l'accesso a vari servizi, ma anche di effettuare il ...
Mythical Announces Third Annual Good Mythical Evening Ticketed Livestream Event, Adds New Alamo Drafthouse Theatrical Partnership... celebrating its 25th anniversary, was founded in 1997 as a single - screen mom and pop repertory ... a non - profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with eight new ...
WhatsApp: screen-sharing durante le videochiamate Punto Informatico
5 Secret WhatsApp Features You Need To Know AboutWhatsApp is adding new features all the time. There are so many, you might lose track of them, so we've collected the best lesser-known features.
Urgent warning over WhatsApp update that lets friends see everything on your phoneEXPERTS have issued an urgent warning over a WhatsApp update which lets your friends see everything on your phone. The new “Screen Share” tool lets your contacts see everything on your ...
Screen sharingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Screen sharing