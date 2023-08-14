PWG | Jon Moxley debutta per la compagnia a sorpresa! Il pubblico in delirio!

(Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) Durante il ventesimo anniversario della PWG, quest’ultima ha riportato in auge Mystery Vortex, show al quale solitamente prendono parte diversi wrestler non annunciati. Stavolta è toccato a Jonapparire, scatenando i fan presenti che non si aspettavano la presenza dello Street Dog. L’ex AEW World Champion ha combattuto contro Titus Alexander, sconfiggendolo e marcando così il suo debutto per la leggendaria promotion californiana. Jongets the win in his PWG debut #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/62MQbv2lAD— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023 Match 2 #PWG20 Mox vs @RealTitus115 pic.twitter.com/Z4RszrZ6bn— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023 JONIS WRESTLING AT #PWG #MYSTERYVORTEX! pic.twitter.com/kSSrUqvctd— Big B (@BTuckerTorch) August 14, 2023 Welcome to #PWG JON ...

Jon Moxley made his PWG debut at TWENTY: Mystery Vortex Sunday night in Los Angeles. Moxley's debut came on the 20th anniversary show for the country's most prestigious independent wrestling promotion