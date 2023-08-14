Roberto Mancini: Dimissioni da CT della Nazionale, Telefonata della ...Etna in Attività: Colata di Lava al Versante Sud e Aeroporto di ...BEZIOR XF200: Esplorando Nuove Frontiere con la Bicicletta Elettrica ...Recensione DEEBOT N10 Plus : Un buon robot aspirapolvere a prezzo ...Tragedia a Silandro, Bolzano: Giovane Donna Uccisa, Ex Compagno ...GeForce RTX serie 40 - Overwatch 2: Invasion’: l’Ultimate bundle ...Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Physical and Signature Edition ...L’ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - OSSIDIANA INFUOCATA DI POKÉMON È ...PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL SUPER presenta i nuovissimi set AL VIA I CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2023Ultime Blog

PWG: Jon Moxley debutta per la compagnia (a sorpresa)! Il pubblico in delirio! (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) Durante il ventesimo anniversario della PWG, quest’ultima ha riportato in auge Mystery Vortex, show al quale solitamente prendono parte diversi wrestler non annunciati. Stavolta è toccato a Jon Moxley apparire, scatenando i fan presenti che non si aspettavano la presenza dello Street Dog. L’ex AEW World Champion ha combattuto contro Titus Alexander, sconfiggendolo e marcando così il suo debutto per la leggendaria promotion californiana. Jon Moxley gets the win in his PWG debut #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/62MQbv2lAD— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023 Match 2 #PWG20 Mox vs @RealTitus115 pic.twitter.com/Z4RszrZ6bn— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023 JON Moxley IS WRESTLING AT #PWG #MYSTERYVORTEX! pic.twitter.com/kSSrUqvctd— Big B (@BTuckerTorch) August 14, 2023 Welcome to #PWG JON ...
