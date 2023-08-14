NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with CT Interactive

(Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - ROME, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce its newCT, a prominent online software provider in the iGaming industry. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience for Italian players by introducing an array of captivating titles to's already impressive portfolio. CTis a premium iGaming developer that has won multiple industry awards in recent years and has been building quality casino products since 2012. This newis a great opportunity to showcase their games to Italian players.a commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on player ...

ROME, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -" a leading online gambling platform in" has announced a new partnership with Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a global supplier of content, technology, ...ROME, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - -- a leading online casino - is excited to announce its latest partnership with Wazdan, a renowned game provider. This collaboration marks an important milestone for both companies as they ...ROME, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - -- a popular online casino - is pleased to announce its new partnership with EurAsian, a leading game development company. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver a unique and ...

NetBet Italia annuncia un'entusiasmante partnership con CT Interactive Yahoo Finanza

ROME, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italia, uno dei principali operatori di gioco online, è entusiasta di annunciare una nuova ...ROME, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with CT ...