NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with CT Interactive (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - ROME, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce its new Partnership with CT Interactive, a prominent online software provider in the iGaming industry. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience for Italian players by introducing an array of captivating titles to NetBet Italy's already impressive portfolio. CT Interactive is a premium iGaming developer that has won multiple industry awards in recent years and has been building quality casino products since 2012. This new Partnership is a great opportunity to showcase their games to Italian players. with a commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on player ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
