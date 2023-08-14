Kind tourism, il turismo gentile come antidoto alle cafonate estive: ecco di cosa si tratta e quali sono le mete da scegliere (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) Ogni estate siamo testimoni di atti di rabbia e inciviltà sulle nostre spiagge. Non solo a livello ambientale, ma anche tra le persone. E poi ci sono luoghi che hanno sposato la filosofia della gentilezza. Gentili con sé stessi, con gli altri, con gli ospiti e con l’ambiente. Singita è stata la prima spiaggia in Italia che ha scelto questo approccio e lo porta avanti con convinzione. Ha inaugurato la stagione all’insegna della gentilezza con un evento che ha unito arte, musica, meditazione e progetti ad alto impatto sociale e ambientale. E dopo Singita, è stata la volta di Riva Del Sol, a Roseto degli Abruzzi, a fine luglio. A livello internazionale Nika Island, alle Maldive, è un esempio virtuoso di come anche nei paradisi incontaminati (o quasi) la gentilezza sia un valore ...Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
Advertising
INAUGURAL ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE AT ANCIENT CROSSROADS OF CIVILISATIONS IN NORTH - WEST ARABIA... cultural heritage, media, innovation, entrepreneurship and more for the first - of - its - kind ... This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the ...
Come le Maldive: anche l'Italia ha le sue spiagge gentili"Una spiaggia "gentile" è un luogo che forma le persone alla gentilezza verso se stesse , verso il turista educato al "kind tourism", con il luogo che si visita che deve essere lasciato migliorato ...
Welcome to YtaliGLOBAL... housing, healthcare, work, schools, environment, tourism " which very much reflect similar crises ... a home for the kind of innovation and pluralism that Venice represents and has always contributed, ...
Kind tourism, il turismo gentile come antidoto alle cafonate estive ... Il Fatto Quotidiano
How Louisville's Whiskey Row went from 'left behind' to the tourism jewel of downtownMore than 100 years ago, bourbon was king on Whiskey Row. Then it was "left behind." Here's how the iconic downtown corridor has been revitalized.
Tourism Authority CEO hopes to engage Keisha and Anastasia on tourism plans following historic space tripBy Robert A. Emmanuel robert.emmanuel@antiguaobserver.com Having become not only the first mother-daughter duo, but also the first black Caribbean women t ...
Kind tourismSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kind tourism