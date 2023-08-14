Huawei obtains highest-level security certification for smart device OSs (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - DELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huawei's HongMeng Kernel was awarded the industry's first Evaluation Assurance level 6 Augmented (EAL6+) certificate as part of Common Criteria for Information Technology security Evaluation (CC), the highest security level available in the field of general-purpose operating system (OS) kernels. Huawei is the world's first smart device manufacturer to receive this certification in this particular domain. OS kernels are the foundation of OS security and privacy. CC, also known as the ISO/IEC 15408 standard, is an information security certification that is among the most influential in the global IT industry. CC is a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei's HongMeng Kernel was awarded the industry's first Evaluation Assurance level 6 Augmented (EAL6+) certificate as part of Common Criteria for Information Technology security Evaluation (CC), the highest security level available in the field of general-purpose operating system (OS) kernels. Huawei is the world's first smart device manufacturer to receive this certification in this particular domain. OS kernels are the foundation of OS security and privacy. CC, also known as the ISO/IEC 15408 standard, is an information security certification that is among the most influential in the global IT industry. CC is a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Huawei regala smartphone, smartwatch e notebook: l'iniziativa ... IlSoftware.it
Huawei obtains highest-level security certification for smart device OSsDELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's HongMeng Kernel was awarded the industry's first Evaluation Assurance Level 6 Augmented ...
Huawei obtainsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei obtains