FIW: Info & Atleti annunciati “Re Del Ring” (con Atleti Ex-IMPACT/NXT UK) (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) Le Info e gli Atleti annunciati per “Re Del Ring”, prossimo Show della FIW, in programma Stasera a Riva Ligure (IM): FIW Re Del RingLunedì 14 Agosto – Riva Ligure (IM)Piazza Ughetto Inizio ore 21 – Ingresso GRATUITO Atleti partecipanti: Rohan Raja (Ex-IMPACT/NXT UK, al debutto in Italia) Tom LaRuffa Drake Destroyer Fabio Ferrari Matt Disaster Violenzo Sam Rogers Beppe Verga
