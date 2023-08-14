FERC ISSUES POSITIVE FINAL EIS FOR CP2 LNG (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Venture Global LNG issued the following statement after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a POSITIVE FINAL environmental impact statement (FEIS) for Venture Global's third project, CP2 LNG. "Venture Global thanks the Commission as well as the other cooperating NEPA agencies, including US. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Energy, Coast Guard, PHMSA and the National Marine Fisheries Service, for their hard work to complete the FINAL Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for CP2 LNG," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. "This is a major regulatory milestone for the project that puts us on track for a Commission vote and the commencement of construction later this year. CP2 continues to have robust commercial and financial momentum
