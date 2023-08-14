Colata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Falso Allarme a Roma: Il Truffatore dei Volantini 'Ministero ...Michela Murgia e Lorenzo Terenzi : Sei Anni Fa Nasceva un'Amicizia ...Concerto dei Negramaro a Galatina: Celebrazione con Ombre di DelusioneBarriera Galleggiante nel Texas: Misura Anti-Immigrazione o Pericolo ...Raccolta Firme Online per il Salario Minimo: Opposizioni Unite per un ...Giorgia Meloni: Autunno Caldo? La Premier Risponde alle Polemiche e ...Ultime Blog

CIB FinTech and Huawei Jointly Win The Asian Banker' s Award for Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China

CIB FinTech

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
CIB FinTech and Huawei Jointly Win The Asian Banker's Award for Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At the Future of Finance China 2023, the prestigious international finance magazine The Asian Banker unveiled the winners of its Financial Technology Awards this year. Industrial Digital Financial Services Co., Ltd. (CIB FinTech for short) and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei for short) Jointly won Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China in this category. The financial industry is currently witnessing tremendous inflation regarding the sheer amount of Data it produces, and its value is rising with it. Financial institutions now need to obtain and use Data ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Messina "L'Italia può fare meglio anche della Germania"

Abbiamo scelto come partner i migliori del fintech, Thought Machine, un campione a livello globale ... Tutte le divisioni, dalla Banca dei Territori alla CIB, da Fideuram alle Banche Estere, dalle ...

CIB FinTech and Huawei Jointly Win The Asian Banker's Award for Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China

(CIB FinTech for short) and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei for short) jointly won Best Data Infrastructure Implementation in China in this category. The financial industry is currently ...

Messina 'L'Italia può fare meglio anche della Germania'

Abbiamo scelto come partner i migliori del fintech, Thought Machine, un campione a livello globale ... Tutte le divisioni, dalla Banca dei Territori alla CIB, da Fideuram alle Banche Estere, dalle ...

La fintech Opyn vara con Azimut, Santander CIB e Banca Ifis nuovo ...  BeBeez

Nigerian mobility fintech Moove secures $76m funding for global expansion

Moove, the Nigerian mobility fintech has secured $76 million in new funding, consisting of $28m in equity from new and existing investors. The funding comes just two months after the startup raised ...

Fintech: nella Top 200 cinque posti all’Italia. Da Banca AideXa a Opyn

Ci sono cinque italiane nella classifica dei 200 migliori gruppi di fintech elaborata congiutamente dalla Cnbc e dalla società indipendente di ricerca Statista: Banca AideXa, Folk Funding, Notarify, O ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CIB FinTech
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : CIB FinTech FinTech Huawei Jointly Asian Banker