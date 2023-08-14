Colata di fango a Bardonecchia: Feriti e Sfollati Dopo Violento ...Giulia Gwinn e la Scelta di Non Posare per PlayboyEmma Marrone Accende il Ferragosto con Scatti da SognoControversie sulle Vacanze: Prezzi Elevati o Nuova Ondata di Denunce ...Falso Allarme a Roma: Il Truffatore dei Volantini 'Ministero ...Michela Murgia e Lorenzo Terenzi : Sei Anni Fa Nasceva un'Amicizia ...Concerto dei Negramaro a Galatina: Celebrazione con Ombre di DelusioneBarriera Galleggiante nel Texas: Misura Anti-Immigrazione o Pericolo ...Raccolta Firme Online per il Salario Minimo: Opposizioni Unite per un ...Giorgia Meloni: Autunno Caldo? La Premier Risponde alle Polemiche e ...Ultime Blog

CGTN | Solidarity vowed as Xi hosts foreign leaders amid Chengdu Universiade

CGTN Solidarity

CGTN: Solidarity vowed as Xi hosts foreign leaders amid Chengdu Universiade

The Chengdu Universiade officially kicked off Friday night in the capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province, known as the hometown of giant pandas and one of the most vibrant Chinese cities. Ahead the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games, Chinese President Xi Jinping has engaged himself in a flurry of face-to-face high-level meetings with foreign leaders attending the ceremony over the past couple of days. Behind the tight diplomatic schedule, Xi has highlighted the importance of Solidarity, cooperation and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, three key messages shared by the visiting leaders of Indonesia, Guyana, Georgia, Mauritania and ...
