CGTN: Solidarity vowed as Xi hosts foreign leaders amid Chengdu Universiade (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - BEIJING, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Chengdu Universiade officially kicked off Friday night in the capital city of southwest China'sSichuan Province, known as the hometown of giant pandas and one of the most vibrant Chinese cities. Ahead the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games, Chinese President Xi Jinping has engaged himself in a flurry of face-to-face high-level meetings with foreign leaders attending the ceremony over the past couple of days. Behind the tight diplomatic schedule, Xi has highlighted the importance of Solidarity, cooperation and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, three key messages shared by the visiting leaders of Indonesia, Guyana, Georgia, Mauritania and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
