CGTN | Chengdu Universiade unites world with sports

CGTN Chengdu

CGTN: Chengdu Universiade unites world with sports (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 31st International University sports Federation (FISU) Summer world University Games officially opened in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China'sSichuan Province, on Friday night, as declared by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns, the Summer Universiade is currently at the center of global attention. The event, which runs from July 28 to August 8, has attracted around 6,500 athletes from over 113 countries and regions to participate across 18 disciplines. It is not only a sports event for young people around the world, but also an important platform for cultural exchanges. Care for young people President Xi, who believes that young people are "the future of our nation and of the world," ...
CGTN: Solidarity vowed as Xi hosts foreign leaders amid Chengdu Universiade

CGTN: Chengdu Universiade unites world with sports

CGTN: Solidarity vowed as Xi hosts foreign leaders amid Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu Universiade: Argentine basketball players teach me basic ball moves

A video of a bunch of Argentine basketball players cheering on a shuttle bus at the ongoing Chengdu World University Games has gone viral in China.

CGTN: Solidarity vowed as Xi hosts foreign leaders amid Chengdu Universiade

BEIJING, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chengdu Universiade officially kicked off Friday night in the capital city of southwest China'sSichuan ...
