Adsterra Releases Smart CPM to Automate Bidding and Enhance Cost-Effectiveness for Its Advertisers (Di lunedì 14 agosto 2023) - LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Adsterra announced the availability of Smart CPM pricing, one of the top-demanded Bidding models on the market. Smart CPM enables Advertisers and media buyers to adjust bids according to the competition automatically, acquiring traffic most Cost-effectively. The update is available for all Adsterra users registered as Advertisers as an additional feature to the CPM pricing. Users are now empowered to turn on Smart CPM when they intend to Automate Bidding and remove time-consuming manual payout adjustment. The principle behind Smart SPM is in automating an advertiser's participation in auctions for every ad placement. The advertiser is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
