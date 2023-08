NJPW | Tetsuya Naito è il vincitore del G1 Climax 33

Tetsuya Naito vince il G1 Climax 33 The Shield Of Wrestling

Tetsuya Naito has won the G1 Climax tournament for a third time. In what ended up being a back and forth war, Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals of this year’s tournament Sunday morning at ...New Japan Pro Wrestling's annual G1 Climax will conclude today, with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito competing in the finals. The tournament winner earns their opportunity to challenge for the IWGP ...