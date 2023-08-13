(Di domenica 13 agosto 2023) Glidella vittoria dicontroalla 02 Arena di Londra. Prova tutto fuorché convincente per AJ, che però risolve la contesa grazie ad un devastante diretto destro arrivato al settimo round. Al britannico è mancata continuità d’azione, con una serie di colpi isolati che portano anche a qualche fischio del pubblico. Alla fine ildel ko è arrivato. Adesso possibile sfida contro Wilder. You do ??? get up from those #pic.twitter.com/1LHhhvr6We — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 12, 2023 Four rounds in the bank 4?#pic.twitter.com/THtddAdev6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 12, 2023 Pure vibes from ...

Highlights Anthony Joshua-Robert Helenius: il colpo del ko (VIDEO)

Anthony Joshua took care of business on Saturday night with a seventh-round knockout win over Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in London, England.Anthony Joshua scored a highlight reel knockout win over Robert Helenius tonight, scoring a one-shot right hand KO in round seven. Joshua (26-3, 23 KO) had another tentative sort of outing until the ...