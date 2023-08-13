AEW: Powerhouse Hobbs sfida Miro ad All Out, ma è una trappola (Di domenica 13 agosto 2023) Durante l’episodio di Collision di questa notte non è stato solo costruita la card di AEW All In, ma contemporaneamente si è seminato per il seguente PPV, All Out, che si terrà a Chicago la settimana successiva. Hobbs ha detto che aveva bisogno di riscattarsi dopo le recenti sconfitte e ha chiesto un match a “The Redeemer”. Quando Miro ha risposto, è stato attaccato da Aaron Solo e Nick Comoroto della QTV. Hobbs ha poi sferrato una spinebuster per chiudere il segmento, prima che Miro potesse accettare la sfida. Sarebbe il primo match di Miro in un PPV AEW dopo All Out dello scorso anno. Powerhouse Hobbs is calling out "The Redeemer"!Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs @ToBeMiro ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Powerhouse Hobbs challenges Miro for match at AEW All InAs Miro came out to the ring to answer, Hobbs' old QTV friends Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto attacked Miro. After Miro fought them off, Hobbs connected on a spinebuster and then laid his Book of Hobbs on ...
