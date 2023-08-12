GeForce RTX serie 40 - Overwatch 2: Invasion’: l’Ultimate bundle ...Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Physical and Signature Edition ...L’ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - OSSIDIANA INFUOCATA DI POKÉMON È ...PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL SUPER presenta i nuovissimi set AL VIA I CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2023GTA Online: Nuova modalità Assalto a Cayo PericoAvventure sportive sull' isola d’Elba: le vacanze in famiglia che ...Tragedia a Mestre: Uomo Ucciso nell'Ascensore - Indagini in CorsoGiorgia Meloni e le Opposizioni si Scontrano sul Salario MinimoMichela Murgia: Vita, Lotta Contro il Cancro e Messaggio di InclusioneUltime Blog

WWE | Theory abdica | c’è un nuovo campione US ma non è Santos Escobar!

WWE Theory

WWE: Theory abdica, c’è un nuovo campione US ma non è Santos Escobar! (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) Con un colpo di scena inatteso, Austin Theory è stato sconfitto e ha perso il suo US Championship nella notte a Smackdown. Ma, il nuovo campione, non è Santos Escobar. Theory attacca il rivale, ma l’arma è a doppio taglio Un doppio assalto backstage e prima del match. Questo il piano dell’ex protetto di Vince McMahon, che attua egregiamente. Escobar subisce ed incassa, senza possibilità di replica. Theory ha provato a, di fatto, cancellare il suo incontro ma non ha fatto i conti con Adam Pearce e, soprattutto, con Rey Mysterio. Pearce sancisce la sostituzione, Rey Mysterio vince il titolo! Rey Mysterio, accorso per aiutare il compagno di stable, sostituisce dunque Escobar nel match per ordine del WWE Official. Risultato? Un incontro veloce dove l’ormai ex ...
