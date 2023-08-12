WWE | Theory abdica | c’è un nuovo campione US ma non è Santos Escobar!

(Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) Con un colpo di scena inatteso, Austinè stato sconfitto e ha perso il suo US Championship nella notte a Smackdown. Ma, il, non èEscobar.attacca il rivale, ma l’arma è a doppio taglio Un doppio assalto backstage e prima del match. Questo il piano dell’ex protetto di Vince McMahon, che attua egregiamente. Escobar subisce ed incassa, senza possibilità di replica.ha provato a, di fatto, cancellare il suo incontro ma non ha fatto i conti con Adam Pearce e, soprattutto, con Rey Mysterio. Pearce sancisce la sostituzione, Rey Mysterio vince il titolo! Rey Mysterio, accorso per aiutare il compagno di stable, sostituisce dunque Escobar nel match per ordine del WWE Official. Risultato? Un incontro veloce dove l’ormai ex ...

Tyson Fury ha dichiarato "mai dire mai" riferendosi al voler entrare nelladopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato ...quando Austinha ...Tyson Fury ha dichiarato "mai dire mai" riferendosi al voler entrare nelladopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato ...quando Austinha ...

John Cena, il consiglio dato a Austin Theory dopo WrestleMania ... World Wrestling

Inside the ring, Asuka and Charlotte went head-to-head but their match found no result. In the other bouts, AJ Styles took down Karrion Kross and LA Knight defeated Top Dolla, while an under-prepared ...After around three minutes, Mysterio caught him with the 619 and a top rope splash, bringing his long reign to an end and giving the veteran his third run with the prestigious title. It’s been almost ...