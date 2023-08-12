WWE: Theory abdica, c’è un nuovo campione US ma non è Santos Escobar! (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) Con un colpo di scena inatteso, Austin Theory è stato sconfitto e ha perso il suo US Championship nella notte a Smackdown. Ma, il nuovo campione, non è Santos Escobar. Theory attacca il rivale, ma l’arma è a doppio taglio Un doppio assalto backstage e prima del match. Questo il piano dell’ex protetto di Vince McMahon, che attua egregiamente. Escobar subisce ed incassa, senza possibilità di replica. Theory ha provato a, di fatto, cancellare il suo incontro ma non ha fatto i conti con Adam Pearce e, soprattutto, con Rey Mysterio. Pearce sancisce la sostituzione, Rey Mysterio vince il titolo! Rey Mysterio, accorso per aiutare il compagno di stable, sostituisce dunque Escobar nel match per ordine del WWE Official. Risultato? Un incontro veloce dove l’ormai ex ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Tyson Fury ha dichiarato "mai dire mai" riferendosi al voler entrare nella WWE dopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff.
WWE SmackDown Results: Rey Mysterio Clinches United States Title; Jey Uso Quits ShowInside the ring, Asuka and Charlotte went head-to-head but their match found no result. In the other bouts, AJ Styles took down Karrion Kross and LA Knight defeated Top Dolla, while an under-prepared ...
WWE legend Rey Mysterio wins United States Championship in impromptu match after Santos Escobar injuryAfter around three minutes, Mysterio caught him with the 619 and a top rope splash, bringing his long reign to an end and giving the veteran his third run with the prestigious title. It’s been almost ...
