Into the Forest stasera su Rai 4 | trama e cast del survival thriller con Evan Rachel Wood

Into the

Into the Forest stasera su Rai 4: trama e cast del survival thriller con Evan Rachel Wood (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) stasera Rai 4 manda in onda Into the Forest, un survival thriller con Evan Rachel Wood: trama e cast del film stasera 12 agosto 2023 su Rai 4 alle 21:20 va in onda Into the Forest, un survival thriller distopico del 2015, diretto da Patricia Rozema. La sceneggiatura è della stessa regista. La colonna sonora è stata composta da Max Richter. trama, cast, curiosità e trailer del lungometraggio. Into the Forest: trama In un futuro vicino, in cui ogni attività umana ruota Intorno all'energia elettrica, un collasso del sistema elettrico getta ...
I programmi in tv oggi, 12 agosto 2023: film e intrattenimento

Su Rai 4 dalle 21.20 Into The Forest. Due giovani sorelle, Nell ed Eva, vivono isolate ai margini di una remota foresta della California. Quando il sistema elettrico della regione va in collasso, ...

"Into the Forest" - RAI Ufficio Stampa  Rai Storia

