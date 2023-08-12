AEW: Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch confermato per Dynamite, Fight for Fallen si annuncia estremo (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) La AEW ha annunciato, durante l’ultimo episodio di Rampage, un match decisamente peculiare per Dynamite: un Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch vedrà coinvolti Jeff Jarrett e Jeff Hardy, in un incontro in collaborazione con The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, videogame dedicato al noto franchise (in italiano “Non aprite quella porta“), in uscita nella giornata di domani. L’incontro non avrà assolutamente nessuna regola, sarà un anything goes, e sarà sicuramente “cinematografico” come molti degli incontri più celebri degli Hardy negli ultimi anni. Ecco qui di seguito la card dello show: Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett AEW International Championship: Orange ...Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Dynamite Report 09-08-2023
Eddie Kingston Wants To Defend The Gold, AJ Styles Beats Karrion Kross | WWE SD x AEW Recap- AJ Styles took on Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered, and Michin tried to stop her. Scarlett initially took her out, but Michin rallied and dropped Scarlett. Styles then pinned Kross to score the ...
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, International Title Match Set For 8/16 AEW Dynamite
