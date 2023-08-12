GeForce RTX serie 40 - Overwatch 2: Invasion’: l’Ultimate bundle ...Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Physical and Signature Edition ...L’ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - OSSIDIANA INFUOCATA DI POKÉMON È ...PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL SUPER presenta i nuovissimi set AL VIA I CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2023GTA Online: Nuova modalità Assalto a Cayo PericoAvventure sportive sull' isola d’Elba: le vacanze in famiglia che ...Tragedia a Mestre: Uomo Ucciso nell'Ascensore - Indagini in CorsoGiorgia Meloni e le Opposizioni si Scontrano sul Salario MinimoMichela Murgia: Vita, Lotta Contro il Cancro e Messaggio di InclusioneUltime Blog

AEW | Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch confermato per Dynamite | Fight for Fallen si annuncia estremo

AEW Texas

AEW: Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch confermato per Dynamite, Fight for Fallen si annuncia estremo (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) La AEW ha annunciato, durante l’ultimo episodio di Rampage, un match decisamente peculiare per Dynamite: un Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch vedrà coinvolti Jeff Jarrett e Jeff Hardy, in un incontro in collaborazione con The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, videogame dedicato al noto franchise (in italiano “Non aprite quella porta“), in uscita nella giornata di domani. L’incontro non avrà assolutamente nessuna regola, sarà un anything goes, e sarà sicuramente “cinematografico” come molti degli incontri più celebri degli Hardy negli ultimi anni. Ecco qui di seguito la card dello show: Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett AEW International Championship: Orange ...
- AJ Styles took on Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered, and Michin tried to stop her. Scarlett initially took her out, but Michin rallied and dropped Scarlett. Styles then pinned Kross to score the ...

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, International Title Match Set For 8/16 AEW Dynamite

The first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match has been announced for the August 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.
