AEW: Saraya stacca il pass per All In, decisive le Outcasts (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di Rampage, abbiamo scoperto la terza delle quattro contendenti che si giocheranno l’AEW Women’s Championship ad All In. Dopo la campionessa Hikaru Shida e Toni Storm, nell’incontro andato in onda ieri notte è stata Saraya, grazie alle Outcasts, ad avere la meglio di Skye Blue, prenotando un biglietto per il super evento di casa in quel di Londra. Skye Blue had the match won, but thanks to her fellow Outcasts, Saraya is now heading to her home country to compete in a 4-way match for the #AEW Women’s World Championship at #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV at @wembleystadium in London, UK at 6pm BST!Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya pic.twitter.com/rIquIbOQGO— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023 L’ultima partecipante sarà rivelata solamente mercoledì, quando Britt Baker ...Leggi su zonawrestling
