GeForce RTX serie 40 - Overwatch 2: Invasion’: l’Ultimate bundle ...Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Physical and Signature Edition ...L’ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - OSSIDIANA INFUOCATA DI POKÉMON È ...PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL SUPER presenta i nuovissimi set AL VIA I CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2023GTA Online: Nuova modalità Assalto a Cayo PericoAvventure sportive sull' isola d’Elba: le vacanze in famiglia che ...Tragedia a Mestre: Uomo Ucciso nell'Ascensore - Indagini in CorsoGiorgia Meloni e le Opposizioni si Scontrano sul Salario MinimoMichela Murgia: Vita, Lotta Contro il Cancro e Messaggio di InclusioneUltime Blog

AEW | Nigel McGuinness potrebbe tornare a lottare sul ring per All In

AEW Nigel

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Nigel McGuinness potrebbe tornare a lottare sul ring per All In (Di sabato 12 agosto 2023) Nigel McGuinness, nel periodo dal 2003 al 2009, è stato uno dei wrestler più popolari della ring of Honor. L’ex commentatoredella WWE, in passato, ha condiviso il ring con atleti del calibro di Bryan Danielson, Jimmy Rave e Chris Hero. Ora sembra che sia nell’aria un possibile ritorno sul ring in vista del PPV AEW All In. Un’ultimo match a Wembley? Durante l’evento Supercard Of Honor di quest’anno, Nigel McGuinness è entrato a far parte del team di commento della ROH. Sebbene Tony Khan avesse dichiarato di averlo ingaggiato solo per l’evento, alla fine, l’inglese è stato poi assunto definitivamente dalla compagnia. McGuinness ha commentato eventi sia per la ROH che per AEW Collision, ma resta sempre un grosso punto di domanda sul suo ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

AEW: Nigel McGuinness potrebbe tornare a lottare sul ring per All In  Zona Wrestling

AEW Legend's Contract Ends Next Month

His status and reputation in the wrestling domain are unparalleled.Come June, fans were thrilled with the news that Ross would amplify his voice on AEW's fresh initiative, the Collision program.

Jim Ross' Current AEW Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has been with AEW since the beginning, but his current contract with them expires soon.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Nigel
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Nigel Nigel McGuinness potrebbe tornare lottare