SLOVENIA IS SAFE AND OPEN FOR TOURISTS (Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023) LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SLOVENIA's peak tourist season is in full swing despite the floods last weekend, which hit certain destinations and impacted travel. Nevertheless, most of SLOVENIA remains fully functional, assuring a pleasant getaway. Destinations and tourism providers are doing their best to offer guests a SAFE and comfortable stay, and the best travel experience, which SLOVENIA is known for.  While the severe floods over the last weekend did lead to localized disruptions, it is important to note that most of SLOVENIA remains fully operational, eager to welcome guests and ensure unforgettable holiday experiences. The STB is in constant contact with the tourist destinations and does our best to ensure our guests have up-to-date information about the ...
