Avventure sportive sull' isola d’Elba: le vacanze in famiglia che ...Tragedia a Mestre: Uomo Ucciso nell'Ascensore - Indagini in CorsoGiorgia Meloni e le Opposizioni si Scontrano sul Salario MinimoMichela Murgia: Vita, Lotta Contro il Cancro e Messaggio di InclusioneStray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical ora disponibile su Xbox EA MOSTRA UN NUOVO GAMEPLAY DI EA SPORTS FC MOBILELEGO porta i fan in alta quota con il nuovo set LEGO ConcordeAlimentazione equilibrata in vacanzaCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III: iniziano le comunicazioni ufficiali KONAMI rinnova la partnership con FC BarcelonaUltime Blog

INAUGURAL ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE AT ANCIENT CROSSROADS OF CIVILISATIONS IN NORTH-WEST ARABIA

INAUGURAL ALULA

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
INAUGURAL ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE AT ANCIENT CROSSROADS OF CIVILISATIONS IN NORTH-WEST ARABIA (Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023) - Invited experts from around the WORLD to gather at ALULA, KSA from September 13-15 - Multi-sector reflection on how ARCHAEOLOGY and cultural heritage can contribute to wider transformational changes in society - 'Where the WORLD came to meet, and where we will meet again' ALULA, Saudi ARABIA, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Royal Commission for ALULA (RCU) is gathering international leaders from the fields of ARCHAEOLOGY, cultural heritage, media, innovation, entrepreneurship and more for the first-of-its-kind ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT.     From 13 – 15 September at Maraya in ALULA, this invite-only event will feature panels and informal discussions centred ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INAUGURAL ALULA
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : INAUGURAL ALULA INAUGURAL ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT