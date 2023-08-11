#I 5 Seconds of Summer tornano in Italia (Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023) I 5 Seconds OF Summer tornano in Italia con un imperdibile appuntamento il 26 settembre al Mediolanum Forum di Milano. La data milanese farà parte del tour mondiale The 5 Seconds of Summer Show, che inizierà questa estate in Nord e Sud America per sbarcare poi in Europa il 23 settembre a Lisbona. La band pop-rock vincitrice di dieci European Music Awards è pronta a scaldare il proprio pubblico con uno spettacolo sensazionale. La band pop-rock multi-platino 5 Seconds of Summer ha pubblichato il 14 aprile in l’album live The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall. I formati fisici dell’album sono disponibili dal 14 luglio. I brani sono tratti dall’esibizione unica del 2022 The Feeling of Falling Upwards alla famosissima Royal ...Leggi su nonewsmagazine
