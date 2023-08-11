Flytxt Wins Frost & Sullivan MEASA Competitive Strategy Leadership Award (Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-driven Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximization SaaS, announced today that it has received the prestigious Frost &; Sullivan 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the domain 'AI for Telecom CX'. Telecommunication companies in the expanding Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets are broadening their service offerings to be the preferred digital lifestyle partner for customers. They are increasingly focusing on providing superior digital experiences that create sustained customer value. The Award recognizes the market relevance and unique value proposition of Flytxt's AI-powered solutions enabling Telco ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-driven Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximization SaaS, announced today that it has received the prestigious Frost &; Sullivan 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the domain 'AI for Telecom CX'. Telecommunication companies in the expanding Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets are broadening their service offerings to be the preferred digital lifestyle partner for customers. They are increasingly focusing on providing superior digital experiences that create sustained customer value. The Award recognizes the market relevance and unique value proposition of Flytxt's AI-powered solutions enabling Telco ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Flytxt Wins Frost & Sullivan MEASA Competitive Strategy Leadership AwardDUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-driven Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximization SaaS, announced today ...
Flytxt WinsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flytxt Wins