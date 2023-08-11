Everton vs Fulham – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023)danno il via alla campagna di Premier League 2023-24 con un incontro al Goodison Park sabato 12 agosto pomeriggio. I Cottagers si recano nel Merseyside quattro mesi dopo aver ottenuto una vittoria per 3-1 in trasferta contro i Toffees grazie ai gol di Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson e dell’ormai defunto Daniel James. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le due squadreL’rimane uno dei sei club – insieme ad Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United e Tottenham Hotspur – a non essere mai retrocesso dalla Premier League dalla sua nascita nel 1992, dopo aver evitato per un soffio la retrocessione nell’ultima giornata della scorsa ...

Il programma della prima giornata: Venerdì 11 agosto - Burnley - Manchester City; Sabato 12 agosto - Arsenal - Nottingham Forrest; Bournemouth - West Ham; Brighton - Luton Town; Everton - Fulham

Silva has pledged his future to the club despite big money offers, while the Cottagers have so far resisted bids for Mitrovic, who is reportedly still keen on leaving. Star midfielder Joao Palhinha ...Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.