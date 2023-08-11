Avventure sportive sull' isola d’Elba: le vacanze in famiglia che ...Tragedia a Mestre: Uomo Ucciso nell'Ascensore - Indagini in CorsoGiorgia Meloni e le Opposizioni si Scontrano sul Salario MinimoMichela Murgia: Vita, Lotta Contro il Cancro e Messaggio di InclusioneStray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical ora disponibile su Xbox EA MOSTRA UN NUOVO GAMEPLAY DI EA SPORTS FC MOBILELEGO porta i fan in alta quota con il nuovo set LEGO ConcordeAlimentazione equilibrata in vacanzaCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III: iniziano le comunicazioni ufficiali KONAMI rinnova la partnership con FC BarcelonaUltime Blog

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Announces the Signing for the Sale of Prelios S p A

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Announces the Signing for the Sale of Prelios S.p.A. (Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023) NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment Management firm, Announces the Signing of a binding agreement with X3 Group ("X3"), a subsidiary of ION, for the Sale of Prelios S.p.A. ("Prelios"). Established in 1990 in Milan, Italy, Prelios is the Italian leader in alternative asset Management, servicing and specialized property services with more than €40bn of assets under Management across non-performing loans, unlikely-to-pay exposures and real estate funds. Since investment funds advised by Davidson Kempner ...
