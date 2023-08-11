Davidson Kempner Capital Management Announces the Signing for the Sale of Prelios S.p.A. (Di venerdì 11 agosto 2023) NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment Management firm, Announces the Signing of a binding agreement with X3 Group ("X3"), a subsidiary of ION, for the Sale of Prelios S.p.A. ("Prelios"). Established in 1990 in Milan, Italy, Prelios is the Italian leader in alternative asset Management, servicing and specialized property services with more than €40bn of assets under Management across non-performing loans, unlikely-to-pay exposures and real estate funds. Since investment funds advised by Davidson Kempner ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment Management firm, Announces the Signing of a binding agreement with X3 Group ("X3"), a subsidiary of ION, for the Sale of Prelios S.p.A. ("Prelios"). Established in 1990 in Milan, Italy, Prelios is the Italian leader in alternative asset Management, servicing and specialized property services with more than €40bn of assets under Management across non-performing loans, unlikely-to-pay exposures and real estate funds. Since investment funds advised by Davidson Kempner ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Prelios verso la Ion di Pignataro per 1,35 miliardi - FinanzaReport ... Finanza Report
Davidson Kempner Capital Management Announces the Signing for the Sale of Prelios S.p.A.NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ('Davidson Kempner'), a global investment management firm, ...
Wells Fargo Maintains ARKO Corp - (ARKO) Equal-Weight RecommendationFintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of ARKO Corp - (NASDAQ:ARKO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation. Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.49% Upside As of August 2, ...
Davidson KempnerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Davidson Kempner