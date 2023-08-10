Webcomic | come stanno conquistando il mondo del fumetto

Comic Con 2023: le foto dei cosplayer alla convention di San Diego WIRED Italia

Existence is absurd. At least, that’s what Nathan W. Pyle believes. Birthed out of his very cute and very literal comics, Pyle’s upcoming Apple TV + series “Strange Planet” dares to grapple with ...Nathan Pyle and Dan Harmon co-executive produce "Strange Planet," an animated Apple TV+ series based on Pyle's webcomic of the same name.