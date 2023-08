Syrup nails | il nuovo trend k-beauty che renderà le nostre unghie super jelly

Cosa sono le 'Syrup Nails', il nuovo trend manicure coreano CapelliStyle

K-beauty has yet again inspired another rising mani trend. This time it's the turn of syrup nails, which are steadily gaining clout on TikTok, having already generated nearly 10 million views. So we ...The look is totally DIY-able and can be achieved at home or in-salon using a gel or regular nail polish. The key to acing "Syrup Nails" is to use soft and sheer colors at the base of your nail and ...