StarCharge Moving Forward: Solidifying Global Reach with Participation in RE+ and N+ (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
StarCharge, a leading provider of innovative charging solutions for electric vehicles, is excited to announce its upcoming Participation in two major international events, marking a significant step Forward in expanding its Global Reach. In September 2023, StarCharge will be showcasing its innovative charging solutions for electric vehicles at RE+ in the United States and N+ in Japan, Solidifying leading position at the forefront of the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market and the fast-growing energy storage sector. RE+ in United StatesFrom September 11-14, 2023, you can find StarCharge at RE+ at Booth Number 17036, a prestigious event dedicated to renewable energy and sustainable technologies. The venue for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
