St Mirren vs Dundee – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) Il St Mirren accoglie il Dundee a Paisley per uno scontro in Scottish Premiership sabato 12 agosto I padroni di casa sono stati una delle quattro squadre a vincere nel weekend di apertura e si trovano vicino alla vetta della classifica dopo l’inizio perfetto della scorsa settimana. Il calcio di inzio di St Mirren vs Dundee è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita St Mirren vs Dundee a che punto sono le due squadre St Mirren È stata la vittoria per 3-2 in trasferta contro l’Hibernian, partecipante alla Europa Conference League, a far decollare la stagione del St Mirren. L’uscita rapida dai blocchi li ha portati in vantaggio per 2-0 all’intervallo, con Mark O’Hara autore di un gol e di un assist. L’Hibs è riuscito a riportarli sul ...
