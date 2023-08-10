Heramba to Acquire Kiepe Electric, A Global Leader in Sustainable Urban Transportation (Di giovedì 10 agosto 2023) BERLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Heramba GmbH and Heramba Holdings Inc. ("Heramba") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with subsidiaries of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to Acquire Kiepe Electric, a company focused on decarbonization of commercial and public Transportation. Kiepe Electric is a Global Leader in the electrification of road and rail Urban Transportation applications, including designing, manufacturing and implementing power electronics products, Electric drives and vehicle controls hardware and intelligent software for fleet management and energy management. The company's software provides a holistic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
